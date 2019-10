Officials have released the name of the man killed in a crash on Hal Rogers Parkway Monday morning.

State police say a car crossed the center line and hit a box truck near the Perry-Leslie County line.

The Perry County Coroner says Delbert Whitehead, 55, of Leslie County died at a Hazard hospital.

State police say another person was seriously hurt in the crash.

Whitehead worked for the city of Hyden for 31 years. The city released a Facebook post about his death.