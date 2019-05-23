Man killed in Hopkins County house fire

Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Hopkins County man killed in a house fire.

Sister station WFIE is reporting the fire happened around midnight Wednesday.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, after which investigators found 66-year-old William “Dave” Phillips dead inside the home.

Trey Triplett tells WKYT he knew the victim for 15 years, and says Phillips’ death is a painful thing to accept.

“You know, he was a really caring guy. He always took care of us when we needed something or if he needed anything we were there to help him. It was devastating. It was honestly devastating. I never imagined it would happen to him"

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

