Man killed in Jackson County crash; baby taken to hospital

JACKSON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash in Jackson County.

Kentucky State Police says it happened just before 12:30 p.m. Friday on HWY 290 in Annville, KY.

KSP says 40-year-old Darrow Baldwin, of Annville, was driving north on 290 when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle went over an embankment and crashed into a tree.

State police say Baldwin was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say an infant passenger was taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

 
