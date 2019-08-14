Man killed in Louisville officer-involved shooting

A man is dead after being shot by police in Louisville.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Greenwood Avenue in the city's east end.

Police say they were called to the home for a domestic violence incident.

When officers arrived, a man pointed a gun at them and was shot by police.

He died at University of Louisville Hospital. His name has not been released.

Police say two people in the home were also taken to the hospital with injuries they suffered from the domestic violence incident.

Officials have not given an update on their conditions.

No officers were hurt during the shooting.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is expected to released more details about the incident Wednesday.