Kentucky State Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Bell County

Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Bell County,

Kentucky State Police received a call just after 8 p.m. Saturday from the Bell County Sheriff's Office about an officer-involved shooting on KY-74.

According to a release by KSP, their investigation indicates a Bell County Deputy Sheriff was responding to a call when he saw a man on an ATV on the roadway. The deputy tried to make a traffic stop. The driver of the ATV didn't stop and continued driving west.

Officials say that during the incident, the driver showed a firearm, causing the deputy to fire his weapon at the driver.

The Bell County Deputy Coroner, Jason Steele, responded and pronounced the 57-year-old Gary Partin dead at the scene.

The name of the deputy involved has not been released.

The body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.