Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Perry County

A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Perry County Tuesday night.

Kentucky State Police said troopers were looking for Christopher Brown, who had several active warrants for his arrest and was possibly driving a stolen vehicle.

Troopers found Brown in the Daniel Boone Motel parking lot in Hazard and Brown took off.

A chase took them from Hazard into Vicco, where a state trooper was hit by Brown's car, police said. The trooper appears to be okay.

Other state troopers fired their guns at Brown's vehicle, killing him.

We will follow up on this story and update this as we learn more.