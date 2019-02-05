Man killed in workplace accident at Toyota in Georgetown

An investigation is underway following a fatal workplace accident at the Toyota plant in Georgetown.

Police say a worker became pinned between a truck and a trailer near gate 21.

Scott County Coroner John Goble says the worker was a contractor with Ryder. Goble says the employee got caught between the fifth wheel and a trailer while trying to connect the two.

The accident happened around 4:15 Tuesday morning.

The victim's name hasn't been released.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky is working on a statement about the incident.

