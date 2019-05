Restauranteur Jeff Ruby says one of his Lexington servers had quite a night when a man left a generous tip after dinner.

Ruby tweeted the server received a $5,000 tip Monday night.

"Pretty generous for a table for 6," Ruby said.

He later joked that the server did better than he did on Monday.

Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse was among the first businesses to open at City Center in downtown Lexington last month.