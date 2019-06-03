Men lynched on Frankfort bridge 110, 125 years ago remembered

It's sometimes a difficult conversation, but one group in Frankfort says we should be having them more often. The group focuses on race relations, and they are highlighting the anniversaries of two lynchings that took place in Kentucky's capital.

Photo: WKYT

A sign at the Singing Bridge in Frankfort is part of Focus on Race Relations' effort. June 3 is the 110th anniversary of the lynching of John Maxey and the 125th anniversary of Marshal Boston. Both were killed on the bridge.

"That’s where they took their last breaths. A white mob grabbed them, lynched them, shot them, tossed their bodies into the river," Ed Powe said. "Most people here in Frankfort know absolutely nothing about that."

An August 18 ceremony at Paul Sawyier Public Library will see Soil from the bridge collected to go a display at the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama.

The group plans to have a historical marker established on the bridge.