Man not indicted after Estill County Rescue Squad dog shot and killed

A grand jury has decided not to indict a man who authorities say shot and killed a rescue dog in Estill County.

Charles Collins' animal cruelty and assault on a service animal charges were dropped as a result of the indictment. Authorities say Collins shot Estill County Rescue Squad dog "Hunter" from his yard while it was walking down the road in January.

The 18-month-old bloodhound disappeared when his owner and trainer let him out to use the bathroom. The dog was used for searches across the state.

The owner claimed the dog didn't have any attacking tendencies, but Collins told police the dog deserved it because it had been on his property.