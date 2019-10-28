Man on scooter hit by vehicle at Lexington intersection, driver charged with DUI

Lexington police say a woman is facing charges after she hit a man riding a scooter near the University of Kentucky campus.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Taryn Silvestri after the collision on South Limestone and Virginia Avenue early Saturday morning.

The person on the scooter suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police charged Silvestri with second-degree assault and DUI.

Silvestri appeared in court Monday where a not guilty plea was entered on her behalf. She was released to a property bond with her parents, and she will have electronic monitoring. Her next court appearance is Nov. 20.

This collision comes just days after scooter became available for rent in Lexington.