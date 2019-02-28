Man pleads guilty in deadly Casey County DUI crash

A man accused in a deadly DUI crash that killed one man and hurt several others has entered a guilty plea in the case.

John Whitaker was originally charged with eight counts in the July 2017 crash which killed Taylor Dillon, who served his country as a Marine. He would plead guilty to six of those charges in court Thursday.

Kentucky State Police said Whitaker was on drugs when a four-vehicle crash happened on U.S. 127 north of Liberty. He was indicted a year after the crash.

Whitaker pleaded guilty to manslaughter, assault and DUI as a part of an agreement. Prosecutors are recommending a 20-year sentence. His attorney said Whitaker will be eligible for parole after he serves four years.