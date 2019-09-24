Man pleads guilty to 2017 Scott County cemetery kidnapping charge

A Scott County man accused of trying to strangle a woman in a cemetery has accepted a plea deal in the case.

Brice Gross pleaded guilty to kidnapping last week in court, and his attempted murder charge was dismissed.

Georgetown police arrested him in August 2017 and accused him of sneaking up behind the woman in Georgetown Cemetery and attacking her. His arrest report stated he told police he planned to get the woman unconscious before placing her in the trunk of her own vehicle and sending the car into a body of water.

Gross, who was 19 at the time, told WKYT from jail after his arrest he vaguely remembered getting the victim to the ground. He claimed one of his several personalities was behind the attack. He also said he was there visiting his uncle's grave.

His recommended sentence is 15 years in prison.