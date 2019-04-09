Man pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder, 1 count fetal homicide in 2015 Clay County wreck

A man has pleaded guilty to the deaths of four people and an unborn child following a 2015 Clay County crash.

WYMT reports Jason Gibson pleaded guilty Tuesday on four counts of murder and one county of fetal homicide in Clay Circuit Court.

Gibson was accused of driving under the influence when his car crossed the center line and hit another car on the Hal Rogers Parkway in December 2015. Judy Pennington-Adams, her pregnant granddaughter Tiffany, Tiffany's son Kyson, and family friend Charlene Lewis were all killed in the crash.

Sentencing will take place May 6.