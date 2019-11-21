Man pleads guilty to Lexington bank robbery and many more

An Alabama man admitted in federal court Wednesday that over the course of four months in 2018, he robbed five banks by intimidation in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia.

Photo: Lexington Police Department

Maxwell Hayslip, 27, pleaded guilty to five bank robberies by intimidation, before Chief United States District Judge Danny C. Reeves. As part of his guilty plea, Hayslip and admitted that, between August 7 and November 13, 2018, he robbed banks in Lexington, Kentucky; Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Nashville, Tennessee; Bowling Green, Kentucky; and Carrollton, Georgia. Hayslip admitted that he wrongfully obtained over $14,000 over the course of his robbery spree, and he agreed to pay that total amount back in restitution. According to his plea agreement, he was captured by law enforcement in Alabama, soon after the Lexington robbery.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; James Robert Brown, Jr., Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation; Lawrence Weathers, Chief of the Lexington Police Department; Michael Bowen, Chief of the Murfreesboro Police Department; Steve Anderson, Chief of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department; Doug Hawkins, Chief of the Bowling Green Police Department; and Joel Richards, Chief of the Carrollton Police Department, jointly announced the convictions.

Local law enforcement agencies in each respective jurisdiction investigated Hayslip, and the federal investigation was directed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The United States was represented by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney James T. Chapman.

Hayslip is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m., before Chief Judge Reeves in federal court in Lexington. Based on the five robberies, he faces up to 100 years in prison, as well as a maximum fine of $1.25 million. However, any sentence will be imposed by the Court, after its consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and applicable federal sentencing statutes.