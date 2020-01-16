Man pleads guilty to killing Lexington 2-year-old

One of the men accused in the death of a Lexington toddler has taken a plea deal in the case.

Adrian Dunn and Marquis Thurman were both facing murder charges in the death of two-year-old Nova Gallman.

Thursday, Adrian Dunn pleaded guilty to a lower manslaughter charge.

As part of the plea deal, he agreed to testify during Thurman's upcoming trial.

In December 2016, Gallman was shot and killed during a home invasion on Kenton Street in Lexington.

Lexington police say Dunn and Thurman forced their way into the home. Once inside, police say they started a fight that led to shots being fired.