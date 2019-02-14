Man recalls encounter with victim in deadly Oldham County abduction

A chance encounter at a gas station is one Todd Simpson still gets emotional thinking about. He may have been one of the last people to see Skylar Williams alive.

"I'll remember that name for probably the rest of my life."

Television station WLWT reports that Simpson saw Williams holding hands with Ty'rell Pounds, the man who would later fatally shoot her, when she mouthed the words “help me.”

Simpson did what he could. "I grabbed my gun and my phone, called 911. I told them what happened. I said, 'I need a police officer here now.'"

Simpson says he then saw the pair walk outside, and says he told Tyrell Pounds to stop. Instead, Pounds and Williams sped off on I-71.

Officers caught up to the two on an entrance ramp, where they say Pounds shot and killed Williams. A trooper then shot and killed Pounds.

"I just keep seeing that girl's face telling me to help her. I think I did the best I could, but I just wish I could have done something better."

Investigators say the couple had an ongoing custody battle.

The trooper involved in the shooting is on administrative leave. Kentucky State Police say the man is a five-year veteran and has no disciplinary issues on file.

