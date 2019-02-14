Man receives one year sentence in death of his mother

A man convicted of reckless homicide in the death of his mother was sentenced to one year today in Clark County Circuit Court.

Jeffrey Wisecup was originally charged with wanton murder in his mother’s death, back in Oct. 2018.

At that time, Wisecup reportedly told police he and his mother had a suicide pact, but after watching her have a seizure as a result of swallowing pills and injecting herself with insulin, he dragged her body into a room and shut the door.

Police say Wisecup continued to go to work as well as the liquor store for five additional days after his mother’s death.

Wisecup pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in January.

