Man reported missing found dead in Lake Cumberland

A death investigation is underway after a man reported missing was found dead in Lake Cumberland.

Wayne County Coroner Gordon Hicks said the 66-year-old man's body was pulled from the lake around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

Hicks said the victim owned a private dock on Lakeview Drive. He reportedly went to the dock on Sunday to adjust it. When he wasn't seen or heard from for several hours, someone called law enforcement to report the man missing.

The body will be sent to a medical examiner's office in Frankfort to determine the cause of death.

