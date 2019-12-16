Man rescued after getting stuck on a cliff in Pulaski County

A man was stuck on the ledge of a cliff about 30 feet below the edge before being rescued. (Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad)
BURNSIDE, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is recovering after being rescued from a cliff in Pulaski County on Saturday.

The Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad was called out to the north bank of the Cumberland River in Burnside, Ky.

They found a man stuck on the ledge of a cliff about 30 feet below the edge.

The rescue squad helped the man down another 100 feet to the edge of the water.

The man was then put on a boat and taken to an ambulance at Burnside Marina.

The rescue squad says some fisherman stayed nearby and were willing to help with the rescue.

 
