Man rescued from Pulaski County bluff near Cumberland River

Two fishermen are being credited for calling in a man found on a ledge on the north bank of the Cumberland River in Burnside.

Officials with the Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad say they were called to the scene a little before 9 a.m. Saturday.

Rescue crews say they found the man about 30 feet below the edge of a cliff. Rescuers were able to help the man work his way down a slick and steep embankment another 100 feet to the water’s edge.

The man was then put on a boat and taken to an ambulance at Burnside Marina.

No word on the man’s current condition.

In a Facebook post, the Rescue Squad thanked the fishermen who stayed nearby and even helped with the squad’s ropes as the rescue was underway.

