Man runs 47 laps around neighborhood for COVID relief

Lexington neighbors rallied around one of their own running a marathon around the same neighborhood block 47 times to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

Tom Butler of the Kenwick neighborhood in Lexington typically runs two marathons a year. He planned on running one this weekend in Cincinnati until COVID-19 canceled all events.

"You know the last few weeks, my family and I have been walking around this block many more times than usual because we've had a bit more free time," Butler said.

He figured running the marathon around his block would give his neighbors something to rally around on a day typically spent cheering for the Kentucky Derby.

"We raised some money one of our neighbors, Martha, organized a fundraiser for COVID relief. Over $1,000 so a bit of fun and we did some good."

While Butler's race is over, you can still donate to help with COVID relief through May 7th.