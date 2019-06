Two people are safe following a house fire in Bath County Monday morning.

The fire started around 5 a.m. on Saltwell Road near the Bath-Montgomery County line.

Blake Collett said he woke up to his dog licking him on the face. That’s when he noticed smoke in the house.

Collett said he rushed to his 17-year-old daughter’s room and both managed to get outside, with their dogs.

No one was hurt, but the home and garage are a total loss.