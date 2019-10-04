Man says he was beaten during carjacking in Lexington

Police are looking for several suspects after a man was reportedly beaten during a carjacking.

A car was stolen during a robbery in Lexington.

The victim told Lexington police he was at the intersection of Trent Boulevard and Kenesaw Drive when he was approached by several subjects.

One of the men assaulted the victim before stealing his car, a white 2006 Saturn Vue, according to police.

The victim was able to flag down someone else for help.

He complained of pain to his head, but he did not need to be transported to the hospital, police said.

