Man sells t-shirts to increase youth's awareness of gun violence

What if you could help stop gun violence by simply wearing a T-shirt?

That's the goal for Donald Cordray. After the tragedy, he's determined to make an impact. His brother was killed in a shooting, but he is pushing to make something good come from it.

There are some tragedies so life-changing, you'll never forget where you were when you heard the news.

"I was actually on the road, actually coming back from one of my routes and I got the call," says gun awareness advocate Donald Cordray.

A call Cordray never expected. His brother had been shot and killed.

"Nobody knows who did what, one of those cold cases," Cordray says.

Cordray is taking action. He's designed a t-shirt to increase awareness of gun violence.

The shirt says, "Don't kill our youth" and "Stop the violence". It also has a picture of a clock, reminding us time is precious.

"We only have so much time on this earth and we need to make the best of it," Cordray says.

The goal is to sell $200,000 shirts and then to give $30,000 dollars to 20 youth-led organizations.

"Giving youth the opportunity to make their own decisions, implement plans, and then take action to carry those out," Cordray says.

Cordray says it's not about getting rid of gun ownership. It's about pushing young people towards a better life.

"I'd like to see less gun violence, less guns in the hands of juveniles, and more productive work coming out of them," he adds.

All in the memory of his younger brother.

"I miss him, you know," Cordray says.

Cordray says about 80% of all Americans have been impacted by gun violence.

To learn more or buy your shirt go to www.ourfuturetshirt.info.