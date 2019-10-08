Man sentenced 20 years for murder in deadly 2017 Estill County crash

A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder following a deadly October 2017 crash in Estill County.

Austin Shockley is back in jail after failing to appear in court and failing a drug test. (Three Forks Regional Jail)

Austin Shockley, 25, pleaded guilty to murder in the death of 26-year-old General Bowen. Authorities say Shockley was driving under the influence of alcohol during the deadly crash.

Investigators said Shockley's pickup crossed the center line on the Ky. 499 bypass near Irvine and collided with the vehicle Bowen was in. Another victim was injured in the collision. Bowen was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for assault, but the sentence will run concurrently.

Bowen's family was in the courtroom for the sentencing hearing. His mother, father, stepfather and best friend gave statements during the hearing, telling Shockley how much they miss Bowen and how they are working on forgiveness.

“He was a leader way before his time," General's father J.L. Bowen said. "He didn’t get to live the life that was intended for him of being a leader in the community and helping lots of people.”

Shockley would state he was sorry and wish the crash never happened.