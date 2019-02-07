Man sentenced after punching flight attendant, forcing emergency Kentucky landing

A judge has sentenced a man who admitted to punching a flight attendant, causing pilots to make an emergency landing at a Kentucky airport.

Donald Zuppo Jr., 24, of Youngstown, Ohio will spend 31 days in custody followed by seven months of home confinement after pleading guilty to interference with a flight attendant.

Prosecutors say Zuppo was on a flight from Phoenix to Cleveland in March 2008 when he struck the attendant with a fist. Pilots made an emergency landing at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.