Man sentenced for breaking into ex-girlfriend's home, killing her lover

A man has been sentenced in connection with a murder in Richmond.

[PREVIOUS: Man charged in Richmond murder]

William Kellogg, 23, was accused of shooting and killing Stephon Mundy, 34, in June 2018.

Kellogg told police he broke into his ex-girlfriend's house, found her lying in bed, naked from the waist down, and heard someone in the closet.

He then told police that Mundy came out of the closet, trying to fight him. That's when Kellogg said he shot Mundy several times.

Court documents show Kellogg pleaded guilty in December to murder and burglary.

He was sentenced to 20 years Thursday morning.