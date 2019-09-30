Man sentenced 20 years in 1981 Fayette County rape case

According to the Fayette Commonwealth's Attorney's office, a man was sentenced 20 years after being convicted of a rape that happened in 1981 as a result of Kentucky's SAFE Kit Backlog Program.

64-year-old Donald Berlin was sentenced Friday in Fayette Circuit Court.

The woman was 18 years old at the time when prosecutors say Berlin broke into her home and told her not to fight or he would hurt her. The Fayette Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said Berlin forced the woman onto the floor, raped her and left. She called the police and went to Central Baptist Hospital for a sexual assault nurse examination.

That sexual assault kit was untested until 2016 when new grant money helped test rape kits that had been sitting on the shelf for decades.

Berlin is already serving time in prison. He's also listed on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry for a different rape charge.