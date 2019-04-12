Man sentenced to life plus 50 years in shooting that paralyzed Lexington girl

A man was sentenced to life in prison plus 50 years for a shooting that left a Lexington girl paralyzed in July 2017.

Carlos Jenkins received his sentence after a jury found him guilty of all charged in February.

Police say he fired a barrage of bullets into a home on Carneal Road, ultimately striking and paralyzing Amya Catching, now 13. She held back tears as she described the night she was supposed to be celebrating her 12th birthday during the February sentencing hearing. She told the court she was at her friend's house watching a movie when she heard a loud noise. This is when she described the moment she realized she couldn't move.

The jury initially determined Jenkins should serve the maximum of 20 years for the assault charge and 5 years for every other count, but the jury then found him guilty of being a persistent felony offender. That allowed his assault charge to carry a life sentence and each subsequent count 10 years. The jury recommended Jenkins be allowed to serve counts 5, 7,8, 9, and 10 concurrently (at the same time) while counts 1, 2, 3, 4, and 6 he would have to serve consecutively for a total of life plus 50 years.