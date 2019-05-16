Man sentenced to six years in deadly 2017 Lexington shooting

A man convicted in a deadly 2017 Lexington shooting has been sentenced.

Chanse Robertson was convicted in the death of 26-year-old William Cole, who was shot on May 22, 2017. Cole died from his injuries at University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Through investigation, police believe Cole and Robertson got into a verbal altercation before Robertson shot Cole multiple times.

Robertson pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the case.

According to our news partners at the Lexington Herald Leader, Robertson was sentenced this morning to six years with credit for time served.

Information in this article from the Lexington Herald Leader.