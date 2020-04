A man is in the hospital after being shot in Lexington.

It happened Sunday, April 5 on Rand Avenue off Martin Luther King Boulevard.

According to Lexington Police, two people found the victim in an alley.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of now, there is no suspect information.

If you have any information you can contact police at (859) 253-2020 or you can tetx an anonymous tip to CRIMES (274637) .