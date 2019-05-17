Man sets himself on fire outside Alabama Walmart

Athens authorities confirm a man set himself on fire outside Walmart in Athens.

Man sets himself on fire outside Athens, Alabama Walmart / Source: WAFF

According to police, bystanders said the man doused himself with gasoline, ran into the store, went back out, went to a corner of the parking lot and lit himself on fire.

Athens Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Toby Carter said when firefighters arrived, Athens police officers were using fire extinguishers they keep in their patrol cars to put the fire out. Responders carried the man to Athens-Limestone Hospital’s helipad to await medical transport by helicopter.

The extent of his injuries is not confirmed.

Police are investigating.

No bystanders were injured.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.