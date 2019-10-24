Man shares birthday with his twin daughters; he’s also a twin

A Missouri man is the proud father of twin baby girls.

Kody Johnson and his sister Kiersten posed for the photo that's hard to believe, two sets of twins born on the same date. (Source: WDAF/CNN)

He's also a twin and his newborn twin daughters also born on his birthday.

Kody Johnson and his sister Kiersten were born Oct. 16, 1993, in central Missouri.

He moved to Liberty where he'd meet his wife, Laken.

When she got pregnant, she said she had a weird feeling before the first appointment that they were having twins.

She was right.

The babies were due in November. The couple planned to go to dinner and a movie last week to celebrate Mr. Johnson’s birthday after Mrs. Johnson’s doctor's appointment.

"The doctor came in and he's like I’m 90 percent sure you are having these babies today, so I called him and I said happy birthday your twins are coming," she recalled.

“I actually think my sister was even more excited,” Kody Johnson said. “She started crying when I called her on the way to the hospital."

Adalee and Kaelyn Johnson were born exactly 26 years after their dad and aunt were.

Now a week old, 7-pound, 2-ounce Kaelyn and 6-pound, 1-ounce Adalee are back home.

Aunt Kiersten has already come to town to visit.

"She calls me every day, tries to get me to send pictures non-stop," Kody Johnson explained.

Brother and sister posed for the photo that's hard to believe, two sets of twins born on the same date.

The baby girls are already showing their differences, while mom and dad are adjusting to life as parents.

"We've got our own little system down or trying to get down and I haven't quite figured out how to feed them at the same time yet," Laken Johnson said.

Of course, advice on raising twins is just a phone call away.

"They just said it was going to be a lot of work, which we don't know any different," Kody Johnson said of his parents.

Mr. Johnson would still like to have a boy, but maybe he could settle for being an uncle to one or two if his sister has kids.

But what if they were also born Oct. 16?

“That would be the craziest thing ever,” Johnson said, ”but I guess it could happen. I didn’t think it would happen to me.”

