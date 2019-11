An investigation is underway after a man shot a bear in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

WVLT News reports it happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday outside a Motel 6.

Officials are not certain what injuries the bear may have sustained in the shooting.

The animal reportedly ran off into the woods after the incident. The man who fired the gun was not injured.

TWRA says they will continue to search for the bear Friday morning.