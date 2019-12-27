Man shot by police in Kentucky charged with attempted murder

Police in Kentucky say a man who hit a police officer with a stolen vehicle was shot by the officer and faces attempted murder and other charges.

Louisville police told news outlets that 40-year-old Thomas Brooks drove off in the vehicle, crashed and ran on foot before being apprehended Thursday. Brooks was taken to University Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Assistant Chief Robert Schroeder said another officer, who did not fire any rounds, was injured after hitting a utility pole during the chase. That officer and the one hit by the vehicle are expected to survive.

