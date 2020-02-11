Man shot from outside Lexington apartment

Police in Lexington are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said someone fired shots into an apartment on Nancy Hanks Road around 11:20 p.m. Monday night.

Police have yet to release any information on the victim's identity or potential suspects. They do not know if anyone else was inside the apartment at the time.

The shooting comes just a day after a series of overnight shootings in Lexington. No one was hurt in any of those incidents, but several homes and cars were damaged by gunfire.

Both investigations are ongoing.