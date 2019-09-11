Shooting in Danville leaves one injured, suspect arrested

A shooting investigation is underway in Danville after a victim was shot in the leg. One person has been detained while the victim is being treated.

Danville police say they found Keith L. Stallworth, 35, injured after he was shot in the leg by 22-year-old William R. Hargis of Lexington.

According to witnesses, Hargis was on a motorcycle when Stallworth pulled up in a pickup truck and a physical altercation started. Hargis fired two rounds with at least one hitting Stallworth in the leg. The motive of the shooting is still unknown.

Neighbors say they heard the gunshots and found Stallworth bleeding. They say Danville police were on the scene within minutes to stop the bleeding-- likely saving the man's life.

The father of the victim says his son is being treated in the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The shooting took place on the corner of N. 4th Street and High Street.

A truck and a motorcycle have been towed away from the scene.