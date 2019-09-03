Man found shot inside Lexington apartment

Police say one man is in the hospital after being shot at an apartment complex in Lexington.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday at Fayette Crossing on East Reynolds Road.

Officers say a man in his late 20's was shot once inside an apartment there. When they arrived he was taken to a local hospital.

His injuries are potentially life-threatening.

No one else was hurt and there are no suspects at this time. Police are still on scene investigating.

This story is developing and will be updated.