Man shot overnight in Lexington

A man was hospitalized overnight Friday after being shot in Lexington.

It happened just before 3 a.m. at a home on Oak Street.

The man showed up at UK Hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening, and now they are trying to piece together what happened.

They found shell casings at the scene near the Georgetown and Newtown Pike area.

Police said they are looking for witnesses, but no one has come forward at this time.

Police also said they haven't gotten much information from the victim.

There are no suspects at this time.