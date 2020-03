Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in Lexington.

The scene is on Bainbridge Court.

A shots-fired report came in around 11 a.m. and police are still on the scene.

Police say a man was shot multiple times and he was taken to an area hospital for surgery.

We're told the victim was able to identify the suspect and police know where that person lives.

A special response team has been called in.

We'll keep you updated.