Lexington man shot twice in a week; one suspect in jail

Another suspect is in jail following a string of shootings in Lexington.

Wesley Brown, II

Wesley Brown, II was arrested Monday. is charged with assault and possession of a gun by a felon.

According to Brown 's arrest citation, he's accused of shooting a man on Martin Luther King, Blvd. and Campsie Place on June 24.

Police arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh. Investigators said the victim was also nursing two additional gunshot wounds from a shooting on June 17 in front of the Lyric Theatre on East Third Street.

The victim was taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and refused to cooperate with police, according to court documents.

Officers said surveillance cameras from a nearby Marathon gas station helped them piece together what happened.

The victim can be seen walking out of the gas station when a silver car pulled up. The victim and the driver, who police determined to be Brown, then get into a confrontation.

Police said Brown got back into the car and hands the victim what looked like money. But the victim threw the money back at Brown, causing another argument. Brown then drives off.

Brown later returned to the area with a passenger in the car and fights with the victim again before running away and firing shots, police said.

