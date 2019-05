Police are looking for four men after an early morning shooting in Lexington.

The shooting happened around 2:45 Thursday at the end of Owsley Avenue, off Richmond Road.

Police said a 61-year-old man was sleeping on his couch when four men broke in and shot him. The victim was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Other people were in the house at the time, but police said they were not able to describe the suspects very well.