Man steals donation jar from Winchester Speedway

Police in Clark County are asking for help in identifying a person they say was stealing from charity.

This Individual was caught on camera stealing a donation jar from a Speedway in Winchester. (Winchester Police)

It happened at Speedway on Maple Street and Lexington Avenue.

Police say the suspect is caught on camera stealing a donation jar by putting it in his pants. The jar had more than $50 in it.

Winchester police say they don't think the thief got away with a lot of money, but considering who that money was meant for, any amount was too much.

Police say the crime was reported to them on Tuesday, but they believe it happened Monday night.

They said the man in the picture took a donation jar filled with money from the counter and put it down his pants.

Workers say the jar was meant for the Children's Miracle Network that helps raise money for the UK Children's Hospital.

Police shared the man's picture on Facebook in hopes the public will be able to identify him.

Workers at the store say they do have surveillance video of the crime happening.

A Captain with the police department said they've already received some tips in just a few hours that the picture has been up.

If you think you know who that man is, you're asked to contact Detective Southwood with the Winchester Police Department.