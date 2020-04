Crews with the London-Laurel County Rescue squad were able to rescue a man stranded at the low head dam on East City Dam Road after a boating accident.

It happened on Saturday just before 7:30 p.m.

Rescue teams were able to get a life jacket on the stranded man, and then get him to a boat safely.

West Knox Fire Department were able to open the road so rescue teams could conduct the operation.

No injuries were reported.