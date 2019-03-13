Man strangles driver who wouldn’t stop singing Christmas carols, troopers say

Being annoyed by Christmas carols this time of year is completely understandable.

After all, it seems like the Christmas season starts earlier and earlier each year.

Even so, choking someone for singing them is illegal. And state troopers in Pennsylvania said that’s why 25-year-old Clayton Lucas was arrested March 4, KDKA reports.

A motorist flagged down a trooper and directed him towards a possible medical emergency on Route 28. When the trooper arrived, he saw a minivan parked on the shoulder of the road and two men on the other side of the guard rail.

The victim, who had been driving the suspect, told troopers Lucas became so enraged by his Christmas carols, he reached around the driver’s seat and strangled him to make him stop.

He said Lucas choked him so violently, air and blood flow around his neck became restricted.

The criminal complaint notes the trooper noticed the victim’s bloodshot eyes and redness around his neck.

Lucas was taken into custody at the scene, but not without incident. The trooper said he wouldn’t cooperate, so he had to sweep his leg from under him and take him to the ground.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail facing several charges, including aggravated assault, WTAE reports.

