Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Lexington

Lexington police got a call just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday about a vehicle-pedestrian crash on New Circle Road near Bryan Station Road.

Police say a man had tried to cross New Circle from the outer circle to the inner circle and was hit by a car.

Police say the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to UK hospital.

They are investigating whether drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

While blocking traffic after the crash, a police cruiser was hit by another car. The officer was uninjured and the cruiser had minor damage.

The road was shut down while crews worked the scene, but it has since reopened.