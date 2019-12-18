Man swept away in Greenup County floodwaters found dead

Kentucky State Police say they've found the body of a man swept away in floodwaters in Greenup County.

Investigators were called out to State Route 2 and KY 7 in the Load Community to resume the search for the man who disappeared on Tuesday.

After searching the area, troopers found a vehicle in a heavily flooded field.

David E. Rice, 50, of Greenup was found dead in the field.

KSP says Rice tried to cross a flooded part of a road in the area and was swept away in the fast-moving water.

Police say Rice got out of his car and tried to swim to safety before disappearing in the water.