Man texts son for help while being held hostage in Lexington

A man is facing charges following a hostage situation in Lexington.

Richard Hays was arrested Tuesday.

Police said Hays restrained the victim using a gun inside his home on Andover Village Drive.

Lexington police said the victim was able to text his son for help. His son called the police, leading to Hays' arrest.

It's unclear why the victim was being held hostage.

Police found a gun inside the home. Hays, who is a convicted felon, is charged with trafficking synthetic drugs and unlawful imprisonment.

