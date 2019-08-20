Man ticketed after dirty diaper hits Indiana officer’s car on highway

A man received a citation for littering after a baby’s dirty diaper hit an Indiana State Trooper’s car, but he denied committing a crime, saying the wind blew the diaper out the window.

When Indiana State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles was headed home Sunday evening from working the state fair in Indianapolis, a diaper flew out of the window of the car in front of him on the highway.

It hit the road a couple times and the front of Wheeles’ patrol car before disappearing underneath the vehicle, CNN reports.

“I was… tired and wasn’t really expecting it,” Wheeles told the Indianapolis Star. “It hit my car and bounced a couple of times… It’s not something I could really let fly.”

Wheeles stopped the car and found a male passenger in the backseat with a baby, but the man said he had not been changing the baby’s diaper. According to CNN, he claimed he had rolled down the window, and the wind blew the diaper out.

Nevertheless, Wheeles issued the man a citation for littering.

“Littering is always bad,” Wheeles tweeted Monday. "Littering by throwing a used diaper out of the car window right in front of a police officer is asking for a ticket, especially when diaper hits said police officer’s car.”

Wheeles’ car was not damaged or in need of a car wash after the incident, the Indianapolis Star reports.

